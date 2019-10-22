International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S aim is for troops pulling out of Syria to leave Iraq eventually - Pentagon chief

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 22-10-2019 17:19 IST
U.S aim is for troops pulling out of Syria to leave Iraq eventually - Pentagon chief

Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday that Washington aimed to bring U.S. troops withdrawing from Syria back to the United States, and not for them to stay in Iraq "interminably".

"The aim isn't to stay in Iraq interminably, the aim is to pull our soldiers out and eventually get them back home," Esper said in front of a Patriot missile battery at the Prince Sultan Air Base near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Esper said the details had not yet been worked out on how long the U.S. troops would stay in Iraq and he would be having discussions with his Iraqi counterpart on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019