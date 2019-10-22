Shooting at high school in California injures one; suspect at large

One person was injured in a shooting incident at a high school in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday, police said, adding that they are actively looking for the lone suspected shooter. The incident occurred at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, a city located about 59 kilometres north of San Francisco.

The police have rejected the possibility of the incident being mass-shooting, reported CNN. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)