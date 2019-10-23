International Development News
U.S. tells Turkey withdrawal of Kurdish fighters complete -Turkish defence ministry

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 23-10-2019 04:13 IST
Flag of Turkey (T), flag of USA (D) (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

The United States told Turkey the withdrawal of Kurdish militants from the "safe zone" Ankara demands in northern Syria was complete, the Turkish defence ministry said in a statement early on Wednesday.

The statement added there was no need to initiate another operation outside the current area of operation at this stage.

Under a truce brokered by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Turkey had agreed to a 5-day ceasefire in northern Syria, which expired on Tuesday.

