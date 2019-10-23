International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Kremlin says U.S. betrayed Kurds in Syria, tells Kurds to withdraw or be mauled

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 23-10-2019 12:44 IST
Kremlin says U.S. betrayed Kurds in Syria, tells Kurds to withdraw or be mauled

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the United States had betrayed and abandoned the Syrian Kurds and advised the Kurds to withdraw from the Syrian border as per a deal between Moscow and Ankara or be mauled by the Turkish army.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments to Russian news agencies. He complained that it appeared that the United States was encouraging the Kurds to stay close to the Syrian border and fight the Turkish army.

Also Read: UPDATE 4-Turkey says it strikes Syria-Iraq border ahead of offensive

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019