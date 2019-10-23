Nepal Army initiates probe against 4 staffers over recruitment irregularities

The Nepal Army has initiated an investigation against four staffers in a case of alleged irregularities in the ongoing process of recruiting military personnel, officials said here on Wednesday. Nineteen others were arrested by police in the case, they said.

The army has started a recruitment drive from August 4 at 40 centers across the country to fill up 5,800 military positions. However, there have been reports of alleged forgery and bribery in the process.

According to army officials, a probe has been ordered against an army man for allegedly taking a bribe. An investigation has also been initiated against three army officials, who were deputed as examinees, for allegedly issuing fake identity cards to the candidates.

Meanwhile, police arrested 19 civilians on charges of impersonating in the recruitment exam.

