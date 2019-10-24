International Development News
Five people killed in light plane crash in western Mexico

Five people died in a crash of a light aeroplane in Mexico's western Michoacan state, regional prosecutors said, citing preliminary data.

ANI Mexico City
Updated: 24-10-2019 12:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Five people died in a crash of a light aeroplane in Mexico's western Michoacan state, regional prosecutors said, citing preliminary data.

"Employees of the prosecutor general's office have been dispatched to the area of the Las Juntas community, in the Madero municipality, for probing a plane crash, which took place in the afternoon. According to the preliminary information, five people died," the prosecutor general's office wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

Local media reported that a Cessna plane crashed on its way from Durango to Acapulco. (Sputnik/ANI)

COUNTRY : Mexico
