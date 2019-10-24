Health of ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif diagnosed with immune disorder improving: Doctors

The health of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, hospitalised after being diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia, is improving and his platelet count has increased, doctors treating him said on Thursday. According to medical experts, the bone marrow of the Sharif who is being treated at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) is "completely functional," reported The Dawn.

Earlier today, the hospital administration had confirmed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia, a disease that causes the breakdown of blood cells, as per the initial reports. Dr Mahmood Ayaz of SIMS said that Sharif's platelet count had increased to 20,000 from 7,000 and he would be taken to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and Research Centre for a PET (positron emission tomography) scan.

Sharif is currently on a 14-day physical remand granted by the NAB in connection to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case. The jailed leader was arrested by NAB on October 11 and was produced before an accountability court in Lahore. The court has ordered the accountability bureau to present Nawaz on October 25.

Sharif is already serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case. (ANI)

