People News Roundup: Love will help Harry and Meghan avoid fate of Charles and Diana
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Love will help Harry and Meghan avoid fate of Charles and Di, ex-butler says

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are well placed to ride out the media storm around them and avoid the pitfalls that tore apart his parents, Charles and Diana, for the simplest of reasons, Diana's former butler said: They love each other. Paul Burrell, a longtime royal servant who became Princess Diana's personal assistant and confidante, has watched as Harry has pushed back against media intrusion and sought to protect his wife, the American-born, biracial Duchess of Sussex.

'It's emotional': Ralph Lauren on HBO documentary 'Very Ralph'

American designer Ralph Lauren considers himself a private person, so giving cameras access to his life and fashion empire for the upcoming HBO documentary 'Very Ralph' was occasionally challenging. "Sometimes, if I paid attention to it, it was difficult," Lauren said in an interview with Reuters. "But I tried to ignore it."

