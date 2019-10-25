NHC says 70% chance of cyclone forming in western Gulf of Mexico

A low-pressure system located over the western Gulf of Mexico has a 70% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"The system is forecast to merge with a cold front and become post-tropical tonight over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.

