UK: Nationality of 32 people found dead in a truck yet to be confirmed, says Chinese Embassy

The UK Police have not yet verified the identity of the 39 people found dead in a truck at an industrial park in southeast England, the Chinese Embassy in the country said in a statement.

  • ANI
  • London
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 12:37 IST
  • Created: 25-10-2019 12:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The UK Police have not yet verified the identity of the 39 people found dead in a truck at an industrial park in southeast England, the Chinese Embassy in the country said in a statement. The Embassy also underlined that the nationality of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

"The Chinese Embassy has sent a team led by the minister-counsellor in charge of consular affairs to Essex, England. They have met with the local police. The police said that they are verifying the identity of the deceased, whose nationality still cannot be confirmed," the Embassy said in a statement on October 25. The UK police had on Thursday said that the 39 people,who were found dead in a truck at an industrial park in southeast England were believed to be Chinese nationals.

According to an official statement from Essex Police, eight of the dead were women and 31 were men, The New York Times had reported. Adding that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, the police had said: "Each body must undergo a full coroner's process before we move on to attempting to identify each individual within the trailer. This will be a substantial operation and, at this stage, we cannot estimate how long these procedures will take."

As per CNN, Northern Irish truck driver Morris Robinson was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after the truck and a container with the victims were found at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, near river Thames about 32 kilometers from central London. (ANI)

