California wildfire leads to the evacuation of many residents in Los Angeles County

A wildfire in the northern part of Los Angeles (LA) county has burned thousands of acres of land and led to the evacuation of scores residents from their homes. According to the LA County Fire Department, the fire broke out on Thursday and soon burned around 3,950 acres of land, CNN reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained by the LA fire officials. The massive fires across the county were reported to be fuelled by the high winds and led to cut in power supply of thousands of residents across LA.

Firefighters across California are struggling to contain several wildfires spread across the region. Meanwhile, in Northern California, a blaze burned around 10,000 acres of land and lead to the evacuation of some 550 homes.

Till Thursday night (local time), the biggest fires were reported in Sonoma County and Los Angeles County with estimates of 20,000 acres of land getting burned. (ANI)

