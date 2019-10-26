Vice President Naidu meets Afghan Prez Ghani

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday met with President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Vice President Naidu met Ghani on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held here "The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu at a meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, on the side-lines of the XVIII NAMSummit in Baku, Azerbaijan today," Vice President's office said in a tweet.

Naidu is leading an Indian delegation to the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). The NAM, which was formed in 1961 at the height of the Cold War as an independent forum of countries that were not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc, now has 120 member countries.

India is a founding member of NAM, which is one of the largest gatherings of world leaders. The vice president's visit is expected to further strengthen India's engagement with NAM and its member countries, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

