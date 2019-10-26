International Development News
Development News Edition

Flood, mudslides from strong rain in Japan kill at least 7

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 09:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 09:11 IST
Flood, mudslides from strong rain in Japan kill at least 7
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Torrential rain that caused flooding and mudslides in towns east of Tokyo left at least seven people dead and added damage in areas still recovering from recent typhoons, officials said Saturday. Rescue workers in Chiba prefecture were looking for two people missing and two more were unaccounted for in Fukushima, farther north, which is still reeling from damage wrecked by Typhoon Hagibis earlier this month.

While rains passed and floodwater subsided, parts of Chiba were still inundated. About 4,700 homes were out of running water and some train services delayed or suspended. In the Midori district in Chiba, mudslides crushed three houses, killing three people who were buried underneath them. Another mudslide hit a house in nearby Ichihara city, killing a woman. In Narata and Chonan towns, two drivers drowned when their vehicles were submerged.

Rain also washed out Friday's second round of the PGA Tour's first tournament held in Japan, the Zozo Championship in Inzai city. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held an emergency task force meeting Saturday morning and called for "the utmost effort in rescue and relief operations." He also urged quicks repairs of electricity, water, and other essential services to help restore the lives of the disaster-hit residents.

The Prime Minister's Office said the average rainfall for the entire month had fallen in just half a day on Friday. The downpour came from a low-pressure system above Japan's main island of Honshu that moved northward later Friday. Power was restored Saturday at most of the 6,000 Chiba households that had lost electricity.

Two weeks ago, Typhoon Hagibis caused widespread flooding and left more than 80 people dead or presumed dead across Japan. Yoshiki Takeuchi, an office worker who lives in a riverside house in Chiba's Sodegaura city, said he had just finished temporary repairs to his roof after tiles were blown off by the September typhoon when Friday's rains hit hard.

"I wasn't ready for another disaster like this. I've had enough of this, and I need a break," he told Kyodo News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Monaco's Ben Yedder ends Nantes' perfect home run

Nantes, Oct 26 AFP Prolific striker Wissam Ben Yedder grabbed his ninth goal of the season as Monaco handed Nantes their first home Ligue 1 defeat of the campaign on Friday. Ben Yedder struck in the first half and had two more efforts ruled...

UPDATE 3-U.S., China say they are "close to finalizing" part of a Phase One trade deal

U.S. and Chinese officials are close to finalizing some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representatives office and Chinas Commerce Ministry said, with talks to continue. The USTR p...

UPDATE 1-Horse racing-Horse death toll at Santa Anita climbs to 35

Mare G Q Covergirl was euthanized on Friday after she injured her two front legs while running on the training track at Santa Anita Park, bringing the death toll at the venue to 35 since Dec. 26. G Q Covergirl earned 200,730 in her 16 start...

Leicester make history with nine-goal destruction of Southampton

Leicester City went into the Premier League record books on Friday with a 9-0 hammering of Southampton that equalled the biggest ever win in the history of the division. Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both hit hat-tricks as Brendan Rodgers sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019