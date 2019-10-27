Iraq suspends Saudi Arabian broadcasters -Al-Hadath TV

Iraq has suspended Saudi Arabian state-owned broadcasters Al-Hadath TV and Al Arabiya, Al-Hadath said on Saturday, amid renewed anti-government protests that saw scores killed over two days in clashes with security forces and militia groups.

"The Iraqi government suspends the work of Al-Hadath and Al Arabiya," Al-Hadath TV said on its news ticker while it carried footage of the protests.

Over 60 people were killed on Friday and Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)