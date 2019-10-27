International Development News
Development News Edition

Iraq was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death - security sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 11:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 11:41 IST
Iraq was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death - security sources

Iraq was informed by sources in Syria that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed, two Iraqi security sources told Reuters on Sunday.

"Our sources from inside Syria have confirmed to the Iraqi intelligence team tasked with pursuing Baghdadi that he has been killed alongside his personal bodyguard in Idlib after his hiding place was discovered when he tried to get his family out of Idlib towards the Turkish border," said one of the sources.

Also Read: EU's Barnier sees three Brexit scenarios: deal, extension, "breakdown" - sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Have always felt I'm cut for romantic roles: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is taking a break from his brand of dark, gritty cinema and is focusing on romantic-comedies as he wants to reach out to the family audiences. Nawazuddins acting career is full of intense roles and Motichoor Chaknachoor ...

NBA roundup: Heat survive Bucks in OT

Reserve guard Goran Dragic had a team-high 25 points -- including six in overtime -- and eight assists as the Miami Heat rallied and then survived the host Milwaukee Bucks 131-126 on Saturday night. The Bucks sent the game to overtime on a ...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong protesters gather in force in banned harbour-front rally

Hong Kong riot police turned out in force on Sunday as thousands of protesters, many wearing now-banned face masks, converged on the Kowloon harbour front to denounce perceived police brutality over months of clashes in the Chinese-ruled ci...

Curtains for India's first mulltiplex: end of an era, and beginning of a new one

Twenty-two years ago, a small corner of south Delhi became the centre of the national capitals cinematic world -- and a pivot of its cultural life too -- with the opening of Indias first multiplex. The curtains came down on PVR Anupam, whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019