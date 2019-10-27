ISIS chief dead in US raid in northwest Syria: Prez Trump

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive chief of the Islamic State, has been killed by the US special forces in a raid in northwest Syria on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday. President Trump confirmed the death of the ISIS leader during a press conference at the White House.

"Last night the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-baghdadi is dead," Trump said. "He was the founder and leader of ISIS. The most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration," he said.

Despite being hunted by the world's best intelligence agencies and the US authorities offering a whopping USD 25 million reward for information leading to his capture, Baghdadi has proved to be incredibly elusive. Baghdadi joined Al-Qaeda in Iraq, which merged with other Islamist groups to form the Islamic State of Iraq. He became the group's leader in 2010 after his predecessor was killed by US forces.

He renamed the group to the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant, widely known as ISIL or ISIS in 2013 and announced his "caliphate" in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)