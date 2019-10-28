International Development News
REFILE-Pablo becomes a tropical storm, expected to weaken further: NHC

Hurricane Pablo decreased in intensity to become a tropical storm, with additional weakening expected, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre said on Sunday.

Pablo was located about 710 miles (1,150 km) northeast of the Lajes Air Base in Azores, Portugal, with a maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour, the forecaster said. The tropical storm is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by Monday morning.

