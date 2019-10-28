EU approves Brexit extension up to January 31
Brussels, Oct 28 (AFP) EU member states on Monday agreed to postpone Britain's divorce from the bloc for up to three months until January 31, with possible off-ramps beforehand.
"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020," the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, tweeted. (AFP) CPS
