Britain still to decide on Huawei access - UK PM's spokesman

The British government is still to decide whether to grant China's Huawei Technologies access to the UK's future 5G telecoms network, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

The spokesman said a decision would come in due course.

The Sunday Times reported that Britain is moving towards a decision that will see Huawei allowed access to "non-contentious" parts of the network, potentially opening a rift with the United States which has banned the company over fears that it is too close to Chinese intelligence agencies.

