International Development News
Development News Edition

Saudi says Baghdadi 'distorted' image of Islam, praises killing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 17:29 IST
Saudi says Baghdadi 'distorted' image of Islam, praises killing

Riyadh, Oct 28 (AFP) Saudi Arabia said Monday that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had distorted the image of Islam, and hailed his killing by US special forces in northwest Syria.

"The kingdom appreciates the US administration's efforts to pursue members of this terrorist organisation that distorted the real image of Islam... and committed atrocities and crimes," said a Saudi foreign ministry source, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Evacuation zone expanded; new evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Silver futures slip by Rs 51 on low demand

Silver prices fell by Rs 51 to Rs 46,440 per kg in futures trade on Monday as investors reduced their positions even as the metal gained overseas. Silver contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 51, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 46,440 ...

TB Alliance grants licence to Macleods for manufacturing anti-TB drug

TB Alliance, a not-for-profit organisation, on Monday said it has granted a non-exclusive licence to manufacture anti-TB drug pretomanid to Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Macleods has agreed to commercialise the anti-tuberculosis TB medicine...

NBCC MD warns employees of stern action against corruption

State-owned construction firm NBCCs Managing Director P K Gupta on Monday warned company employees against any corrupt practices, days after the CBI arrested a top official for allegedly taking bribe. The CBI last week arrested a top NBCC o...

Odisha CM sanctions Rs 17.5 crore for 587 police stations

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sanctioned an additional contingency fund of Rs 17.5 crore for all the 587 police stations across the state, an official said. Patnaik sanctioned the amount based on the feedback from the publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019