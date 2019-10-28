Saudi says Baghdadi 'distorted' image of Islam, praises killing

Riyadh, Oct 28 (AFP) Saudi Arabia said Monday that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had distorted the image of Islam, and hailed his killing by US special forces in northwest Syria.

"The kingdom appreciates the US administration's efforts to pursue members of this terrorist organisation that distorted the real image of Islam... and committed atrocities and crimes," said a Saudi foreign ministry source, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). (AFP) CPS

