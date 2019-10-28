International Development News
Development News Edition

As Cuba seeks hard currency, dollar stores reopen after 15 years

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Havana
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:46 IST
As Cuba seeks hard currency, dollar stores reopen after 15 years
Image Credit: Pixabay

Cubans flocked to a dozen shops that opened in Havana on Monday selling home appliances and spare parts for cars in dollars, as the cash-strapped government struggles to rake in tradable currency to purchase imports and pay its debts.

Washing machines, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, TVs, electric motorcycles, car batteries, tires and other goods were priced well below similar offers at other state stores, when available for sale in the government's local dollar equivalent, the convertible peso. Cuba's inefficient state-run economy is going through a liquidity crisis due to the implosion of ally Venezuela's economy and the tightening of the decades-old U.S. trade embargo under President Donald Trump.

The country is dependent on fuel, food and other imports it must purchase for tradable international currencies it earns from exports of goods and services such as sugar, tourism and technical assistance, which are all in decline. Shortages of everything from fuel to food and medicines have plagued the country this year.

Joel Palomino, an education professor who rents out a room in his home to tourists, said he had been waiting in line at a store in the Vedado district since dawn to buy an air conditioner. "Cubans very much need to purchase these products at a reasonable price. The government should have done this a long time ago," Palmino said.

"The prices are lower than in convertible pesos for the same products and better than those Cubans bring back from Mexico and Panama to sell on the black market," he said. The dollar circulated freely in Cuba alongside the peso after the demise of former benefactor the Soviet Union in the early 1990s sparked a crisis in the Communist-run country. The dollar was taken out of circulation in 2004 and replaced by the convertible peso.

Two currencies, the peso and the convertible peso, which is valued at 24 pesos, circulate in Cuba. Possession of the dollar and other tradable currencies is legal, but they have previously not been deemed legal tender for purchases. The government claims the convertible peso is equal to the dollar, but imported appliances and other goods, when available, have huge mark-ups as they must be purchased in tradable currencies while the peso and convertible peso have no value abroad.

The state has a monopoly on foreign trade and retail sales, but Cubans travel to places such as Haiti, Mexico, Panama and Russia, where they collectively spend hundreds of millions of dollars to purchase goods that they then resell in the Caribbean nation. Local economist Omar Everleny said the stores would benefit the state and consumers alike.

"The prices are competitive with the international market as they have been reduced as much as 50% and the state is capturing internationally exchangeable money that was circulating in Cuba but then flowing abroad to purchase goods at lower prices," he said. Everleny, like many other economists, said the stores were an admission that the convertible peso was worth less than a dollar and forecast that they marked the beginning of its end.

"We are going back to before 2004 when there was only the peso and certain products were priced in dollars," he said. Cubans who buy from the specialist stores need a dollar-denominated bank card from an account opened with tradable currencies, such as the dollar or euro. People may obtain those tradable currencies through offshore remittances or by other means such as exchanging pesos on the street, the government said.

The government said a total of 77 outlets would open across the country in the coming days, but as of Monday just one had opened outside the capital, in eastern Santiago de Cuba.

Also Read: UPDATE 5-Hundreds of shops trashed as Hong Kong police, protesters clash

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Jets QB Darnold (thumb) to play hurt, LB Mosley out 5-6 weeks

Quarterback Sam Darnold will play through a left thumb sprain likely to bother him the rest of the season and New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley could be done for the year with a groin injury. Darnold was injured Sunday in a loss t...

UPDATE 5-Thousands told to evacuate as Los Angeles wildfire spreads to more than 500 acres

Wind-whipped flames chased thousands of residents from some of Los Angeles wealthiest neighborhoods and threatened the famed Getty Center museum on Monday, the latest outbreak in a wildfire season that has triggered mass evacuations and pow...

UPDATE 2-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...

ANALYSIS-Killing the leader may not be enough to stamp out Islamic State

The killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is of considerable importance, experts believe, but the underlying reasons for his jihadist groups existence remain and attacks in the Middle East and beyond are not likely to stop.Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019