International Development News
Development News Edition

Microsoft says Russia-linked hackers target sports organizations

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 01:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 01:30 IST
Microsoft says Russia-linked hackers target sports organizations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft Corp said it has tracked "significant" cyberattacks coming from a group it calls "Strontium" or "Fancy Bear", targeting anti-doping authorities and global sporting organizations. The group, also called APT28, has been linked to the Russian government, Microsoft said in a blog post.

At least 16 national and international sporting and anti-doping organizations across three continents were targeted in the attacks which began on Sept. 16, according to the company. The company said some of these attacks had been successful, but the majority had not. Microsoft has notified all customers targeted in these attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Baghdadi given burial at sea, afforded religious rites -U.S. officials

The United States has given the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom after he was killed in a U.S. commando raid in Syria on Saturday, three offici...

Afghan, Pakistani forces clash on border, 3 civilians killed

Afghan and Pakistani forces engaged in cross-border clashes for a second day, hours after Pakistani mortar and rocket fire into Afghanistan killed three women in eastern Kunar province, Afghan officials have said. The fighting first broke o...

Microsoft says Russia-linked hackers target sports organizations

Microsoft Corp said it has tracked significant cyberattacks coming from a group it calls Strontium or Fancy Bear, targeting anti-doping authorities and global sporting organizations. The group, also called APT28, has been linked to the Russ...

Saudi Arabia, U.S. to cooperate on security of global energy supply - Saudi press

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry met in Riyadh on Monday and will work together to ensure the security of global energy supply, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. The two discussed oi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019