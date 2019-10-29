International Development News
Development News Edition

India, US sign SOI to strengthen dialogue on defence technology cooperation

India and the US have signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) "to strengthen dialogue on defence technology cooperation by pursuing detailed planning and making measurable progress" on several specific Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) projects including Lightweight Small Arms Technologies (LSAT).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 15:04 IST
India, US sign SOI to strengthen dialogue on defence technology cooperation
India and US flag . Image Credit: ANI

India and the US have signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) "to strengthen dialogue on defence technology cooperation by pursuing detailed planning and making measurable progress" on several specific Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) projects including Lightweight Small Arms Technologies (LSAT). The SOI was signed during the ninth meeting of DTTI Group, which held on October 24 and was co-chaired by Subhash Chandra, Secretary, Defence Production, from the Indian Ministry of Defence and Ellen M Lord, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, from the US Department of Defense.

DTTI Group Meetings are held twice a year, alternating between India and the United States, with the aim to bring sustained leadership focus to the bilateral defence trade relationship and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of defence equipment. A number of Joint Working Groups focused on land, naval, air, and aircraft carrier technologies have been established under DTTI to promote mutually agreed projects within their domains.

The groups reported to the co-chairs on ongoing activities and collaborative opportunities including a number of near-term projects targeted for completion within nine to twelve months and other projects in earlier stages of discussion. The co-chairs were also pleased that significant progress has been made on developing a DTTI Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the identification and development of cooperative projects under DTTI. The SOP will serve as the framework for DTTI and allow both sides to reach and document a mutual understanding on how to define and achieve success. The upcoming 2+2, potentially this December in Washington D.C., is the near-term opportunity to finalize the SOP. (ANI)

Also Read: Faizan Kareem Represents India on Climate Change Theatre Action in USA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-A year on from Lion Air crash, Indonesians pray, scatter petals for victims

One year after a Lion Air plane crash that killed 189, relatives and friends of victims held prayer vigils and cast flower petals into the Java Sea at the site where the budget carriers Boeing 737 MAX jet went down beneath the waves. The al...

UK government will accept opposition amendment to hold election on Dec. 11-BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government will agree to an amendment put forward by opposition parties to hold an election on Dec. 11, the BBC reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources from Johnsons office.Johnson said on Monday tha...

KOZHIKODE, OCT 29, (PTI):

KOZHIKODE, OCT 29, PTICopra Office Rs.10,280-Dilpas Rs.10,300-Rajapur Rs.13,100-Balls Rs.11,000-Coconut Oil Rs.16,800-Oil Cake Expeller Rs.2,200-PTI VKBAPR APR...

18 killed in attack against protesters in Iraq's Karbala

Baghdad, Oct 29 AP Iraqi security forces wearing masks and black plainclothes opened fire at protesters in the Shiite holy city of Karbala on Tuesday, killing 18 people and wounding hundreds, security officials said, in one of the deadliest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019