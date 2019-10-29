India, US sign SOI to strengthen dialogue on defence technology cooperation

India and the US have signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) "to strengthen dialogue on defence technology cooperation by pursuing detailed planning and making measurable progress" on several specific Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) projects including Lightweight Small Arms Technologies (LSAT). The SOI was signed during the ninth meeting of DTTI Group, which held on October 24 and was co-chaired by Subhash Chandra, Secretary, Defence Production, from the Indian Ministry of Defence and Ellen M Lord, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, from the US Department of Defense.

DTTI Group Meetings are held twice a year, alternating between India and the United States, with the aim to bring sustained leadership focus to the bilateral defence trade relationship and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of defence equipment. A number of Joint Working Groups focused on land, naval, air, and aircraft carrier technologies have been established under DTTI to promote mutually agreed projects within their domains.

The groups reported to the co-chairs on ongoing activities and collaborative opportunities including a number of near-term projects targeted for completion within nine to twelve months and other projects in earlier stages of discussion. The co-chairs were also pleased that significant progress has been made on developing a DTTI Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the identification and development of cooperative projects under DTTI. The SOP will serve as the framework for DTTI and allow both sides to reach and document a mutual understanding on how to define and achieve success. The upcoming 2+2, potentially this December in Washington D.C., is the near-term opportunity to finalize the SOP. (ANI)

