International Development News
Development News Edition

Turkey detains 3 suspected Islamic State members, foils plot - Anadolu news agency

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 16:15 IST
Turkey detains 3 suspected Islamic State members, foils plot - Anadolu news agency
Image Credit: Flickr / Kurdishstruggle

Turkish authorities have detained three people suspected of belonging to Islamic State and of plotting an attack targeting celebrations of Turkey's national day on Tuesday, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. The detentions came two days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria, near the Turkish border.

The three suspects are believed to have been preparing an attack to disrupt Republic Day celebrations in Istanbul, Anadolu said. On Tuesday Turks were marking the 96th anniversary of the founding of the secular Turkish republic on the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

Turkish anti-terrorism and intelligence police units established that the suspects had been in contact with people who would provide logistic support for the attack, Anadolu reported. It was not immediately clear whether the planned attack was directly linked to the killing of Baghdadi. Turkey has said it shared information with the United States, its NATO ally, ahead of the raid in northern Syria and that it is proud to have helped bring "a notorious terrorist to justice".

Islamic State has carried out atrocities against religious minorities and attacks on five continents in the name of an ultra-fanatic version of Islam that has horrified mainstream Muslims. The death of Baghdadi is a severe blow to the group, which has been in disarray and has no declared successor as a leader yet. But it has in the past proved resilient, continuing to mount or inspire attacks in the region and beyond despite losing most of its territory in recent years.

Also Read: Putin aide: Turkish operation 'not exactly' compatible with Syria's territorial integrity

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Lion Air vows to follow recommendations in crash report

Jakarta, Oct 29 AP The low-cost Indonesian carrier whose Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed a year ago, killing 189 people, has vowed to follow recommendations from a probe into the disaster. Indonesian transport officials released a report on th...

Mass prayer at sea on first anniversary of Indonesia jet crash

Jakarta, Oct 29 AFP Grieving relatives tossed flowers into the sea Tuesday where an Indonesian Lion Air jet crashed a year ago, killing all 189 on board, after a final accident report pointed to plane design flaws as a key factor in the dis...

Rami Malek's villain is nasty piece of work: Bond producer Barbara Broccoli

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, will feature Rami Malek as the antagonist, and producer Barabara Broccoli has revealed that his villain is a nasty piece of work. According to Empire magazine, Maleks character will be called Safin...

VP Naidu to attend Pb assembly's special session on Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will attend the special session of Punjab assembly to be convened here on November 6 to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The vice president will be attending the specia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019