Al-Baghdadi's 'number one replacement' dead, announces Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the American military has "terminated" the likely successor of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. "Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!" Trump tweeted.

The US President did not identify the person or give more detail on how the individual was killed. Al-Baghdadi was killed in a US military operation in northwest Syria, Trump had announced on Sunday. The notorious ISIS leader had been in hiding for the past five years. Back in April, he had appeared in a propaganda video a week after a series of bombings rattled Sri Lanka, in which more than 250 people were killed.

The notorious ISIS leader had also periodically issued audio statements, with the last being in August 2018. The US had earlier announced a reward of USD 25 million for information leading to al-Baghdadi's death or arrest. (ANI)

Also Read: ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)