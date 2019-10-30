REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET

Britain will hold its first December election in almost a century after Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval from parliament on Tuesday for an early ballot aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock.

EUROPE-MIGRANTS-LIBYA Migrants released amid fighting in Libyan capital seek refuge with U.N.

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants were released on Tuesday from a detention center in the Libyan capital Tripoli as heavy gunfire rang out across the city, witnesses and the United Nations said. U.S.

USA-ABORTION-ALABAMA Federal judge blocks Alabama abortion ban from being enforced

(Reuters) - A federal judge blocked Alabama on Tuesday from enforcing the strictest abortion laws in the country, saying the ban on all abortions unless a mother’s health was in danger was unconstitutional. USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-FLYNN

Prosecutors accuse ex-Trump adviser Flynn of trying to walk-back guilty plea WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn of making “an extraordinary reversal” to try to undo his sworn admission that he lied to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators about his contacts with Russia.

BUSINESS JOHNSON-JOHNSON-TALC

J&J says new tests find no asbestos in same baby power bottle that sparked recall (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday that 15 new tests found no asbestos in a bottle of baby powder that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration previously said had tested positive for trace amounts of asbestos.

USA-TRADE-CHINA-EXCLUSIVE Exclusive: U.S.-China trade deal might not be ready for signing in Chile: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An interim trade agreement between the United States and China might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected but that does not mean the accord is falling apart, a U.S. administration official said on Tuesday. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-GAME-OF-THRONES HBO ditches 'Game of Thrones' prequel series: Hollywood media reports

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The “Game of Thrones” prequel television series starring Naomi Watts has been ditched by cable channel HBO, Hollywood media reported on Tuesday. FILM-MIDWAY-EMMERICH

After 20-year wait, Emmerich recounts WW2 battle in drama 'Midway' LONDON (Reuters) - Twenty years after first toying with the idea, German film director Roland Emmerich brings his World War Two drama “Midway” to cinemas next month, focusing on the 1942 Battle of Midway.

SPORTS USA-NCAA

NCAA board votes to let student athletes endorse brands, accept sponsors (Reuters) - U.S. college athletes can profit from brand sponsorships and endorsement deals under a new rule approved on Tuesday by the governing board of the NCAA, the organization that regulates U.S. collegiate sports.

TENNIS-WTAFINALS Replacement Bertens battles back to beat Barty

DATELINE IN CAPS - Lede or HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ashleigh Barty surrendered a one-set lead to crash to a 3-6 6-3 6-4 loss at the hands of late replacement Kiki Bertens at the WTA Finals on Tuesday as the world number one’s prospects of advancing to the semi-finals suffered a blow. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS MEDIA-AT&T/HBO MAX (PIX)

AT&T unveils HBO Max to battle Netflix, Disney and Apple in the streaming wars of 2020 AT&T will unveil its answer to Netflix and Disney in the latest chapter of the streaming video wars.

29 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT ECOPETROL-RESULTS/

Colombia's Ecopetrol releases third quarter earnings Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol will publish its third quarter results on Tuesday, after the close of the market.

29 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT USA-BIOFUELS/

Critics set to unload on Trump administration biofuel proposal Representatives of both the oil and corn industries are poised to sound off against the Trump administration's proposed biofuels plan for next year during a public hearing hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday.

30 Oct WOOLWORTHS GRP-RESULTS/

Australia's Woolworths to report Q1 results Australia's largest supermarket operator Woolworths Ltd to report its first-quarter results on Oct. 30.

30 Oct LIBYA-ECONOMY/ (PIX)

Agents reap profit from Libyan dollar allowance A $500 annual allowance provides a lifeline for many Libyan families struggling to make ends meet, but with foreign currency unavailable in domestic banks, an established network of agents withdraw the money abroad for a hefty fee.

30 Oct SAUDI-INVESTMENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia hosts Future Investment Initiative annual investor conference Riyadh hosts an annual three-day investment conference, the Future Investment Initiative, which in the past has seen major deals announced by global firms.

30 Oct BUNGE-RESULTS/

Grain trader Bunge Ltd releases Q3 2019 earnings results Analysts say that global grain trader Bunge Ltd is expected to report a weaker performance for its Q3 2019 results, as international trade tensions, a swine disease epidemic and tightening profit margins on soybean crushing continue to weigh on the agricultural sector.

30 Oct STANCHART-RESULTS/

StanChart to report Q3 results Standard Chartered to report third quarter financial results

30 Oct SWEDEN-NORDICS/

PMs of Nordic states hold joint press conference The prime ministers from the Nordic states hold a joint press conference as part of the Nordic council meeting on Stockholm,

30 Oct 06:20 ET / 10:20 GMT AUTOS-SELFDRIVING/SAFETY (PIX)

Carmakers and repair shops clash as automation upends aftermarket The rapid rise of crash-avoidance technology has set carmakers and repair shops on course for a collision that could determine who controls the $800 billion auto aftermarket in the digital age.

30 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE/BOEING (PIX)

Boeing makes progress on 737 MAX, but FAA needs weeks to review Boeing Co is making progress toward getting its 737 MAX aircraft in the air again but the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will need at least several more weeks for review, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said on Tuesday.

30 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SAFRICA-ECONOMY/

South Africa's finance minister presents medium-term budget policy statement South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to present the medium-term budget policy statement to parliament, as economic fundamentals in the country continue to paint a fragile picture.

30 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-IMMIGRATION/ Illegal migration at southern border remains a "crisis" despite slowdown, U.S. says

Arrests at or near the U.S. border with Mexico fell to their lowest monthly total of the year in September but the fiscal year total was up 88 percent, indicating illegal immigration remained a crisis, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. 29 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

CHINA-POLITICS/ (PIX) China's ruling Communist Party to hold key meeting

China's ruling Communist Party holds a four-day closed door meeting of its senior leadership to discuss improving governance and "perfecting" the country's socialist system. 30 Oct

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-WHEELBARGER (PIX) (TV) Defense Department official deposed in impeachment inquiry of Trump

The House Intelligence Committee and other congressional committees conducting the impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump holds a closed-door deposition with Kathryn Wheelbarger, the Acting Assistant Secretary for International Security Affairs. 30 Oct

CLIMATE-CHANGE/MOUNTAIN SUMMIT (PIX) Algae to increase glacier melt beyond current forecasts: experts

Glaciers are probably melting faster than most global models predict, experts said, as algae blooms colonise them and reduce their ability to reflect the sun’s heat. 30 Oct

CANADA-POLITICS/MINORITY (PIX) Canada's Trudeau must change leadership style with new mandate

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going to have to be a more open and involved leader to navigate a minority government in parliament, officials say, and the people he appoints to key posts will reflect this. 30 Oct

LEBANON-PROTESTS/TABOOS (PIX) (TV) Taboos broken as Lebanese protesters take aim at ruling politicians

Protesters in Lebanon have broken taboos by attacking the sectarian leaders who have long dominated the state, a show of irreverence that has set these demonstrations apart from previous waves of dissent. 30 Oct

ALGERIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) In Algeria, protesters and the state dig in for a long struggle

Algerian demonstrators show no intention of bowing to the carrot-and-stick pressure their formidable state is applying to end mass protests and use a December election to restore normal politics. 30 Oct

RUSSIA-HUNGARY/PUTIN (PIX) (TV) Putin visits Hungary, gives news conference with PM Orban

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Hungary to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The two leaders will hold a news conference after their meeting. 30 Oct

CHICAGO-EDUCATION/ (PIX) Does Chicago teachers strike stretch into tenth school day?

The 300,000 students of the third-largest U.S. public school system could miss a tenth day of classes on Wednesday as the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools officials have no deal in sight as negotiations to settle a teachers strike. 30 Oct

GERMANY-BERLINWALL/STASI LOVE STORY (PIX) (TV) Love hurts: spy victim guides tourists through Stasi prison

A poignant look at a West German businessman who fell in love with a woman who turned out to be a Stasi spy and led to his imprisonment in the Hohenschoenhausen jail – he now works through his experiences by giving guided tours of the prison to visitors. 30 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/VIRGINIA Virginia state elections offer early political test ahead of 2020 race

The off-year elections for the Virginia state legislature are often a drowsy, little-noticed interlude before the frenzy of the U.S. presidential campaign. But not this year. 30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LATINOS (PIX) ANALYSIS-'Vamos to Victory': Trump's Spanish ads skirt immigration, warn of socialism

President Donald Trump has run more ads in Spanish than all of the 18 Democratic presidential contenders combined, a high-stakes balancing act for the Republican president ahead of the 2020 election as he tries to fire up his white Republican base while also courting Latino voters. 30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

UKRAINE-NATO/ (TV) NATO Secretary General visits Ukrainian city of Odessa

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference in the Ukrainian southern port city of Odessa during his two-day visit to Ukraine. 30 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV) Boeing CEO testifies to Congress about grounded 737 MAX

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg testifies to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on the grounded 737 MAX that was involved in two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. 30 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER (PIX) (TV) EU Brexit negotiator Barnier speaks at forum

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier addresses the European Economic and Social Committee. 30 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE/ (PIX) (TV)

Stronger winds whip California fires as power cut and homes evacuated Wind-driven wildfires burned largely uncontrolled in tinder-dry California early on Tuesday, as firefighters battled blazes threatening thousands of homes in a race against time with even stronger gusts expected later.

30 Oct BRITAIN-FIRE/GRENFELL (TV)

Grenfell Tower inquiry to present first report on deadly blaze The public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 71 people in June 2017, will publish its report on the first phase of its investigations.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HALLOWEEN-DAY/USA (PIX) Sold out! Night tours of U.S. historic cemeteries are Halloween treat

Spirits of jazz great Duke Ellington, beer baron Frederick Pabst and "Gone With The Wind" author Margaret Mitchell are drawing sell-out crowds to night Halloween tours at historic cemeteries in New York, Atlanta, Milwaukee and across in the United States. 30 Oct

YUGOSLAVIA-ARCHITECTURE/ (PIX) WIDER IMAGE - Yugoslavia's brutalist relics fascinate the Instagram generation

After World War Two socialist Yugoslavia led by Josip Broz Tito set out to reconstruct a land destroyed by fighting. Initially allied to the Soviet Union, Tito broke with Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1948. 30 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE SAUDI-ARRESTS/ (PIX)

Saudi court delivers judgment against cleric Salman al-Awdah A Saudi court is expected to deliver a judgment against prominent Muslim cleric Salman al-Awdah, who was arrested two years ago and tried on terrorism-related charges. 30 Oct

EXXON MOBIL-LAWSUIT/ (PIX) (TV) Ex Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson scheduled to testify in climate trial

Former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson is expected to take the stand as an Exxon witness as part of a trial in a lawsuit by New York’s attorney general accusing the oil company of misleading investors about the risks of climate change regulations to its business. 30 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

MARYLAND-SHOOTING/ Jury selection begins for trial of man accused of massacre at Maryland's Capital Gazette newspaper

The man who shot dead five people at a Maryland newspaper will argue that he was not criminally responsible for his actions because of a mental disorder at a trial that begins with jury selection on Wednesday. 30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE LIBYA-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Libyan factions stuck in scrappy war as foreign powers weigh engagement On the outskirts of Tripoli, days of silence are broken by bursts of heavy artillery fire.

30 Oct SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

Syrian Constitutional Committee meets for the first time The United Nations' Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, convenes the new Syrian Constitutional Committee, composed of 150 Syrian men and women, for the first time in Geneva.

30 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SPORTS

HORSERACING-BREEDERS-LEGISLATION/ ANALYSIS-Horse racing reform's biggest obstacle is also its best known name

Outrage over the recent death of 35 horses at Santa Anita Park in Southern California has given a boost to federal legislation aimed at ending the misuse of drugs in the sport but the effort faces a formidable foe in Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby. 30 Oct

Also Read: Reuters Entertainment News Summary

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)