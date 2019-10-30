Pak releases coin to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

The government of Pakistan on Tuesday released a new coin to commemorate the 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. The coin worth Pakistan Rupees 50 will be available at the Kartarpur Sahib along with a postal stamp worth PKR 8 to the travelling pilgrims, Dunya News reported.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday shared a list of 575 pilgrims scheduled to attend the inaugural 'jatha' to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan. The first group of pilgrims from India is expected to depart for the neighbouring country on November 9.

India had, on October 24, signed an agreement with Pakistan on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Islamabad will levy USD 20 as a service charge on each Indian, who will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan.

The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (ANI)

