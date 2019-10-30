International Development News
Development News Edition

Modi-Merkel have good relations, can hold discussion on many issues: German envoy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is visiting India later this week, might discuss Kashmir issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Berlin envoy Walter L Linder on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 13:39 IST
Modi-Merkel have good relations, can hold discussion on many issues: German envoy
German Ambassador to India Walter L Linder. Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is visiting India later this week, might discuss Kashmir issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Berlin envoy Walter L Linder on Wednesday. India is hosting Merkel for a three-day visit. She is here to participate in the 5th Biennial Indo-German Inter-governmental consultations (IGC).

The German Chancellor will be heading the delegation of 12 ministers. Speaking to ANI, Linder said, "She will be accompanied by 12 ministers. They represent almost all our ministries. Topics are from artificial intelligence to agriculture to economic issues.... There's a lot of things they can talk about."

When asked about whether Merkel will discuss the issue of Kashmir with Modi, the German Ambassador to India said, "The two leaders... They have a very good relationship. They can talk about any topic that is put on the table. I don't want to anticipate what they are going to talk about." Merkel last visited India in October 2015. It is her first visit to India after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, during the IGC, the two sides will discuss the deepening of cooperation in traditional sectors such as transport, skill development, and energy, and explore possibilities for cooperation in newer areas like green urban mobility and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Modi and Merkel will also exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest. Both leaders will have a separate engagement with CEOs and business leaders of both countries, the statement said.

The German Chancellor is also expected to call on President Ram Nath Kovind. "India and Germany have established a strategic partnership that is characterized by a high degree of trust and mutual understanding. The two leaders have regularly interacted on the sidelines of multilateral meetings. Germany is a leading trade and investment partner," the statement said.

Last month, Merkel had met Modi on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two leaders held wide-ranging dialogues on several issues. In April last year, Modi made a brief stopover in Berlin and met Merkel after his visit to Sweden and Britain. (ANI)

Also Read: Germany will not supply weapons to Turkey: Angela Merkel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Rugby-"Southern Slam" would make English World Cup win greatest ever - Dallaglio

If England were to complete the first Southern Slam by beating South Africa in Saturdays Rugby World Cup final, it would be the greatest performance by any of the winners to date, former champion Lawrence Dallaglio says.Having dispatched Au...

Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2019 Held in Greece

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The international beauty pageant, Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2019, Season 9 was held successfully in the beautiful Halkidi island, Greece under the Auspices of Ministry of Tourism, Greece and GNTO with...

Auto stocks limit losses for Europe, trade doubts linger

European shares struggled for direction on Wednesday as losses due to uncertainty around an interim U.S.-China trade deal were curtailed by a jump in auto stocks following merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group.The pan-European ST...

Security guard robbed, 1 held

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a security guard at knifepoint after beating him and later tying him in a bid to loot a factory where he worked in outer Delhis Samaypur Badli, police said on Wednesday. Two policeme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019