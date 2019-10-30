1 killed when plane crashes into townhome in Atlanta area
At least one person was killed Wednesday morning when a small plane crashed into a townhome in the Atlanta area, authorities said. A second person who was on the plane was unaccounted for, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley told The Associated Press.
The Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport outside Atlanta around 10:30 am, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet. Bentley said the plane crashed into the crawl space of the five-unit townhome and crews were having trouble accessing the wreckage. No one was home at the time and there were no injuries on the ground, he said.
A photo published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed a building with a large section of its wall and part of the roof knocked out. The area was under foggy conditions on Wednesday morning.
