Fiat Chrysler considers 5 bln euro special dividend as part of potential deal with Peugeot - Bloomberg

Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler is considering a 5 billion euro ($5.56 billion) special dividend, as part of a potential combination with Peugeot owner PSA, according to a verified tweet by a Bloomberg reporter on Wednesday.

PSA would offload its stake in car parts supplier Faurecia as part of the potential deal, according to the tweet. (http://bit.ly/2Npbkof)

Talks between Fiat Chrysler and PSA over a potential tie-up that could create a $50 billion car giant gathered pace on Wednesday, with one source saying a deal could be announced as early as Thursday, Reuters reported.

