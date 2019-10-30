Fiat Chrysler considers 5 bln euro special dividend as part of potential deal with Peugeot - Bloomberg
Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler is considering a 5 billion euro ($5.56 billion) special dividend, as part of a potential combination with Peugeot owner PSA, according to a verified tweet by a Bloomberg reporter on Wednesday.
PSA would offload its stake in car parts supplier Faurecia as part of the potential deal, according to the tweet. (http://bit.ly/2Npbkof)
Talks between Fiat Chrysler and PSA over a potential tie-up that could create a $50 billion car giant gathered pace on Wednesday, with one source saying a deal could be announced as early as Thursday, Reuters reported.
Also Read: UPDATE 1-Fiat Chrysler recalls 108,000 diesel Ram 1500 pickup trucks for coolant leaks
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-PrivatBank wins London appeal in lawsuit against ex-owners
UPDATE 1-PrivatBank wins London appeal in suit against ex-owners
Māori landowners encouraged to submit experiences managing whenua
UPDATE 3-PrivatBank wins London appeal in lawsuit against ex-owners
UPDATE 4-PrivatBank wins London appeal in lawsuit against ex-owners