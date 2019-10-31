International Development News
Development News Edition

Contempt notice issued to Pak's top info official for criticising judiciary over bail to Sharif

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 00:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 00:13 IST
Contempt notice issued to Pak's top info official for criticising judiciary over bail to Sharif
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A Pakistani court on Wednesday issued a contempt of court notice to the Special Advisor on Information for criticizing the judiciary over the bail granted to ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Firdous Ashiq Awan, commenting on the Islamabad High Court's order giving bail to Sharif by suspending his sentence, told reporters that the decision will open a floodgate of similar requests by prisoners suffering from various diseases.

The IHC issued the contempt of court notice over her remarks. "While maligning the honourable courts, (she) went on to say that the case of the accused (Sharif) was heard during the evening as a special dispensation," according to the show-cause notice issued by the court.

The court said that she "made an attempt to scandalise the honourable court in the eyes of the public, thereby, tried to lower the esteem of the judiciary". The court observed that her remarks were unbecoming and unwarranted as Awan was the spokesperson of the federal government.

Awan has been directed to appear before the high court in person on November 1, as her act prima-facie was punishable under the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003. The loudmouth aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan is known for making scathing remarks against the rivals.

The IHC on Tuesday suspended the sentence of Sharif for eight weeks in a corruption case, paving way for his release on bail as his condition deteriorated after a drastic drop in his blood platelet count. Sharif, 69, was admitted to the Services Hospital on Monday night from Pakistan's anti-graft body's custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Long Beach: 3 feared dead in suspected mass shooting in California

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed and 175 wounded in Baghdad protests -sources

At least two people were killed and 175 wounded on Wednesday in Baghdad after Iraqi security forces launched tear gas canisters at protesters trying to enter the heavily fortified Green Zone, security and medical sources said.The cause of d...

UPDATE 4-Impeachment testimony shows high-powered U.S. lobbyist's role in Ukraine scandal

A Republican former congressman turned lobbyist repeatedly pushed for the dismissal of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, an action later taken by President Donald Trump after he was urged to do so by his personal lawyer Rudy Giu...

UPDATE 2-Nigerian supreme court dismisses appeal against Buhari election win

Nigerias Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by the main opposition candidate to overturn the result of Februarys presidential election in which Muhammadu Buhari was returned to office. Atiku Abubakar lodged his initial complaint...

Wildfire erupts near Reagan library in Southern California

Simi Valley US, Oct 30 AP A new wildfire erupted Wednesday in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes, as both ends of the state struggled with blazes, dangerously ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019