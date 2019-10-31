Contempt notice issued to Pak's top info official for criticising judiciary over bail to Sharif

A Pakistani court on Wednesday issued a contempt of court notice to the Special Advisor on Information for criticizing the judiciary over the bail granted to ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Firdous Ashiq Awan, commenting on the Islamabad High Court's order giving bail to Sharif by suspending his sentence, told reporters that the decision will open a floodgate of similar requests by prisoners suffering from various diseases.

The IHC issued the contempt of court notice over her remarks. "While maligning the honourable courts, (she) went on to say that the case of the accused (Sharif) was heard during the evening as a special dispensation," according to the show-cause notice issued by the court.

The court said that she "made an attempt to scandalise the honourable court in the eyes of the public, thereby, tried to lower the esteem of the judiciary". The court observed that her remarks were unbecoming and unwarranted as Awan was the spokesperson of the federal government.

Awan has been directed to appear before the high court in person on November 1, as her act prima-facie was punishable under the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003. The loudmouth aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan is known for making scathing remarks against the rivals.

The IHC on Tuesday suspended the sentence of Sharif for eight weeks in a corruption case, paving way for his release on bail as his condition deteriorated after a drastic drop in his blood platelet count. Sharif, 69, was admitted to the Services Hospital on Monday night from Pakistan's anti-graft body's custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000.

