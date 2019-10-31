International Development News
Development News Edition

PSA could help Fiat Chrysler modernize its vehicle platforms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 03:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 02:57 IST
PSA could help Fiat Chrysler modernize its vehicle platforms
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A proposed merger between France's Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles would give FCA access to Peugeot's more modern and flexible vehicle architectures, potentially enabling the combined companies to achieve lower costs through higher production volumes, a global auto analyst said on Wednesday.

But the process of integrating platforms, powertrains and other components between the two automakers could take four years or longer, according to Sam Fiorani, head of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions. The supervisory boards of both companies on Wednesday agreed to pursue the $50 billion merger, sources familiar with the matter said, moving the companies closer to a deal that could transform the global auto industry.

PSA would likely get little use out of FCA's larger truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) platforms - the ones that underpin the big Ram 1500 pickup, the Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Grand Cherokee, he said. While those platforms have been heavily revised or replaced in recent years, the vehicles built on them, which generate substantial profit for FCA, are primarily for the North American market, with limited appeal in Europe and other overseas markets.

"I don't see the likelihood of a Ram pickup being sold with a Peugeot badge - anywhere," Fiorani said. There are numerous precedents for platform consolidation between two large multinational auto companies, the most recent being an agreement between Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG to share VW's MEB electric vehicle architecture.

But PSA also has had recent experience in such consolidation, stemming from its 2017 acquisition of General Motors Co's European brands Opel and Vauxhall. The French automaker previously had planned to jointly develop common small car platforms in Europe with GM. But since the Opel/Vauxhall acquisition, PSA has begun the process of shifting the former GM models to its own platforms. Under CEO and Chairman Carlos Tavares, PSA has accelerated plans to modernize and simplify its vehicle architectures, with most of its future cars, crossovers and compact vans to be built on just two platforms, Fiorani said.

The company's Efficient Modular Platform, or EMP, was introduced in 2013, and eventually will underpin a wide range of vehicles under PSA's five brands (Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel, Vauxhall). A newer, smaller architecture called Common Modular Platform (CMP) was launched earlier this year and is expected to provide the base for subcompact models ranging from the Peugeot 208 to the Opel Mokka.

FCA's main car platforms, used primarily for crossovers in North America, are considerably older. The larger platform, called CUSW (for Compact US Wide), underpins the Jeep Cherokee and was first used for the Alfa Romeo Giulietta in 2010. The smaller platform, called SUSW (for Small US Wide), is the base for the European-built Jeep Renegade and ProMaster City in North America and underpins a wide range of Fiat models in Europe, including the 500L and 500X. Elements of the platform date back to 2005, when Fiat and GM jointly developed a common small-car platform for their European models.

Fiat Chrysler has an existing joint venture in Europe with PSA called Sevel that builds large commercial vehicles for both companies. The big Ram ProMaster van that is sold in the United States is a version of the Fiat Ducato. Companion models include the Peugeot Boxer and Citroen Jumper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 9-Chile cancels APEC trade summit and major climate gathering after riots

Chile withdrew on Wednesday as the host of an APEC summit next month at which the United States and China had been expected to sign a deal to ease a trade war that has hurt the global economy, as raging street protests gripped the South Ame...

UPDATE 5-Hariri ready to be Lebanese PM again but with conditions -source

Saad al-Hariri is ready to return as prime minister of a new Lebanese government, a senior official familiar with his thinking said, on condition it includes technocrats and can quickly implement reforms to stave off economic collapse.Harir...

Ravens CB Smith practices, on track for Sunday

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith appears on track to play on Sunday for the first time since getting injured in the season opener. Asked about his availability, Smith told reporters, Im ready.Smith sprained the MCL in his knee after ...

UPDATE 7-Wildfire threatens Reagan Library as extreme winds sweep Los Angeles

A fast-moving wildfire threatened thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library outside Los Angeles on Wednesday as extraordinarily dry Santa Ana winds buffeted the region, forcing meteorologists to grasp for new language to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019