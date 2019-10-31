Japan: Justice minister in Abe's cabinet resigns over election fraud allegation

Japan Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai on Thursday tendered his resignation following election fraud allegation against his wife and about his own gift-giving allegations reported in a tabloid magazine. Katsuyuki submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, becoming the second minister in the Abe cabinet to resign in one week over election-related scandals, Al Jazeera reported.

Kawai was appointed as the justice minister last month. His wife, Anri, has been accused of paying her staff allowances exceeding legal limits. He has denied any wrongdoing but said that stepping down was the best decision under the circumstances.

"Neither my wife nor I were aware of the issue, and I believe I have been carrying out political activities in line with laws," he said. "I will investigate the issue and explain, but in the meantime, public trust in the justice administration will be lost," he said.

His resignation comes days after Isshu Sugawara resigned as the trade minister last Friday over allegations that he and his aides offered money and gifts to his supporters in violation of election laws. Abe has also offered an apology for having appointed Kawai during the recent reshuffle.

Masako Mori, who was formerly the minister in charge of addressing the issue of low birthrate will replace Kawai as the new justice minister, Abe said. (ANI)

