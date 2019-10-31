International Development News
Dutch Ingo Aflatoun claims to changing the face of International Aid

Aflatoun International, who is hosting the Global Social & Financial Skills Conference in Amsterdam on 30 October – 1 November, claims to provide a different approach. One that could change the way we think about how “aid” organisations operate.

Aflatoun International

Aflatoun International offers social and financial education to millions of children and young people worldwide. Specifically, focusing on low cost, high impact interventions – placing scale and partnership at the forefront of all they do.

"Instead of fundraising to send our staff abroad, we focus on working with networks that already exist locally and building capacity so that they can create quality programs. Our curriculum is flexible and results in our partners owning the material and programmes in a way that we couldn't get if we used the traditional approach," says Roeland Monasch, CEO, Aflatoun International. Aflatoun International has been recognised for its innovation, low-cost model and scalability by Harvard University, the Brookings Institute and the Million Lives Club. On Thursday, 31st October will hold its Global Social and Financial Skills Conference, on economic empowerment for children and youth. 250 people from 150 different organisations in 80 different countries will be present. Minister Kaag will open the conference with a video message and DNB President Klaas Knot will open the second day, helping to celebrate World Savings Day.

"The conference is important because it brings together partners and stakeholders that are delivering social & financial education to children and young people. It is a space to exchange ideas and experiences to further help improve our programme" says Rediet Abiy, Director of Programmes, Aflatoun International. The conference aims to bring together thought leaders in the field and innovative approaches to scale, education and partnership.

(With inputs from Aflatoun International)

