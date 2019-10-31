International Development News
Development News Edition

Here's a trick: Recycle that pumpkin and cut Halloween waste

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:33 IST
Here's a trick: Recycle that pumpkin and cut Halloween waste
Image Credit: ANI

When the sugar rush has faded, the candle in the pumpkin has burned out and the costume-clad trick-or-treaters are again back home, what do you do with the Halloween leftovers?

As efforts to curb climate change and cut food waste ramp up, experts say they hope the answer is not to chuck them in the bin. Halloween pumpkin sales this year hit a record high, British grocer Tesco said in a statement.

But 18,000 tonnes of pumpkins carved in Britain are expected to end up in landfills after lighting the way for trick-or-treaters, British environmental groups predicted. Keen to cut food waste, more of those celebrating Halloween are trying to cook pumpkins after carving them, Tesco said - but hordes of gourds are still ending up in landfills.

And then there are the costumes. A study released this month by British nature and environment charities FairyLand Trust and Hubbub showed that the estimated 7 million Halloween costumes thrown away after the holiday in Britain each year put over 2,000 tonnes of plastic waste into landfills. "There's no good way to recycle costumes, as the cost of separating these materials is just obscene," said waste management company BusinessWaste.co.uk's communications director Mark Hall.

He had harsh words for the holiday in general. "The carbon footprint of just moving the pumpkins around is astronomical. The whole process is a shambles," he said.

So, if you intend to celebrate Halloween, are there ways to do it more sustainably and squash climate change in the process? Ross Findon, a spokesman for the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a charity that focuses in part on making economies circular - with waste becoming new raw material - said the best thing to do is copy nature.

"In nature there is no waste. Once you have your pumpkin, there is no reason any of it should become waste. Whatever you don't want to eat can be composted and become food for natural systems," he said. PUMPKIN 'RESCUE'

Hubbub over the last five years has run nearly 240 "Pumpkin Rescue" events, where people gather to figure out new ways to cook Halloween pumpkins - and to change preconceptions about food waste. The charity estimates the events have diverted 17,500 pumpkins from landfills.

But of British households that buy a Halloween pumpkin "only half of them eat it," said Tessa Tricks, head of food at Hubbub. The charity recommends cooking and eating used Halloween pumpkins unless they've had a candle in them or they've started rotting, in which case they should be composted if possible.

Dealing with costumes can be trickier. The Fairyland Trust study found that 83% of the material used in 324 costumes researchers analyzed came from oil-based plastics. The charity estimates that less than 13% of the material was made out of recycled fabric and only 1% of the costumes are eventually recycled into new clothes.

Findon recommends making costumes out of old clothes and being more conscious of how clothing can be upcycled. Good places to look for a costume are charity and rental shops, he said. Giving old clothes new life is a great way to cut climate-changing emissions, he added.

"Think about what contribution you can make to extend the use of your clothing. If you can double the average amount of time you're wearing your clothing, you can effectively halve the production of greenhouse gases used to make it," he said. But the best way to reduce waste is simply not to buy an item in the first place, Hall said.

"If you buy something, think about how it's going to get disposed of and how can you repurpose it. Where can you take it to be recycled? Can it be given to charity? Otherwise, it'll just be buried in a dump and stick around for years." he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

We feel that such exchanges are part of people-to-people contacts: MEA on visit by EU parliamentarians to Kashmir.

We feel that such exchanges are part of people-to-people contacts MEA on visit by EU parliamentarians to Kashmir....

'Vigyan Samagam' to be held in Kolkata from Nov 4

The science enthusiasts in the city are all set to get a glimpse of worlds major mega science projects as the Vigyan Samagam will be held here from November 4 at the Science City, an official said on Thursday. The science exhibition that w...

UPDATE 1-Shops shuttered, streets deserted as Kashmir loses special status and is divided

Shops and offices were shut in Indian Kashmir on Thursday and the streets largely deserted as federal authorities formally revoked the restive states constitutional autonomy and split it into two federal territories. Prime Minister Narendra...

UPDATE 3-North Korea launches two possible 'ballistic missiles' into sea, Japan says

North Korea fired two projectiles, which Japanese authorities said appeared to be ballistic missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, according to the Japanese coast guard and South Koreas military. The two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019