IS confirms Baghdadi death, names new leader: statement
The Islamic State jihadist group confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, said a statement released Thursday.
"We mourn you... commander of the faithful," an audio statement read by Abu Hamza al-Quraishi, presented as the jihadist group's spokesman, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
