International Development News
Development News Edition

Islamic State group announces successor to al-Baghdadi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 22:01 IST
Islamic State group announces successor to al-Baghdadi
Image Credit: Flickr

The Islamic State group is mourning the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and has announced a successor in a new audio release. The group identified the new leader as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi in the audio released Thursday by the IS central media arm, al-Furqan Foundation.

The speaker in the audio also confirmed the death of Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, a close aide of al-Baghdadi and a spokesman for the group. Al-Muhajir was killed in a joint US operation with Kurdish forces in Jarablus, in northern Syria on Sunday, hours after al-Baghdadi blew himself up during a US raid in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

The speaker named Abu Hamza al-Qurashi urged followers to pledge allegiance to the new Caliph and addressed the Americans saying; "Don't rejoice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Infection amnesia: Measles "destroys immune system memory"

Getting measles is even more dangerous than doctors had realized because it destroys immunity that the victim has acquired to other diseases, researchers said on Thursday.The findings help to explain why children often catch other infectiou...

Will speak to Centre to provide relief to farmers: Maha Guv to Shiv Sena delegation

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday assured that he will speak to the Central government to provide quick relief and assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains in the state. I will request the Central government t...

UPDATE 2-Autos, miners keep European shares in the red as trade jitters resurface

European shares fell on Thursday, hurt by losses for miners and automakers as doubts grew over the prospect of a trade deal between the United States and China, with weak earnings from oil major Royal Dutch Shell adding to the gloom. A Bloo...

Kerala: Coast Guard rescues 5 fishermen in coordinated op with Merchant vessel

Five fishermen who had ventured into the sea for fishing on October 28 from Chettuva Harbour were rescued in a coordinated operation by Indian Coast Guard and Merchant vessel MV Chrimson Knight on Thursday. In a coordinated operation by Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019