Islamic State group announces successor to al-Baghdadi
The Islamic State group is mourning the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and has announced a successor in a new audio release. The group identified the new leader as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi in the audio released Thursday by the IS central media arm, al-Furqan Foundation.
The speaker in the audio also confirmed the death of Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, a close aide of al-Baghdadi and a spokesman for the group. Al-Muhajir was killed in a joint US operation with Kurdish forces in Jarablus, in northern Syria on Sunday, hours after al-Baghdadi blew himself up during a US raid in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.
The speaker named Abu Hamza al-Qurashi urged followers to pledge allegiance to the new Caliph and addressed the Americans saying; "Don't rejoice."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Erdogan says Turkey's Syria offensive will end if Kurdish fighters withdraw
Turkey's Erdogan rules out talks with Syrian Kurdish forces
Turkey's Erdogan rules out talks with Syrian Kurdish forces
Trump says Kurdish PKK 'probably more of terrorist threat' than IS
Kurdish commander: Trump approved deal with Russia, Damascus