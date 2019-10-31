International Development News
Development News Edition

Security firm says Chinese hackers intercepted text messages

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 22:24 IST
Security firm says Chinese hackers intercepted text messages
Image Credit: Pixabay

Chinese hackers with a history of state-sponsored espionage have intercepted the text messages of thousands of foreigners in a targeted campaign that planted eavesdropping software on a telecommunications provider's servers, a cybersecurity firm said. FireEye said in a report issued on Thursday that the hackers belong to the group designated Advanced Persistent Threat 41, or APT41, which it says has been involved in spying and cybercrime for most of the past decade.

It said some of the targets were "high-value" and all were chosen by their phone numbers and unique cellphone identifiers known as IMSI numbers. The cybersecurity firm would not identify or otherwise characterize the victims or the impacted telecoms provider or give its location.

It said only that the telecom is in a country that's typically a strategic competitor to China. The spyware was programmed to capture messages containing references to political leaders, military and intelligence organizations and political movements at odds with the Chinese government, FireEye said.

FireEye's director of advanced practices, Steven Stone, said that none of the known targets was a U.S. government official. The discovered malware, which FireEye dubbed MESSAGETAP, was able to collect data on its targets without their knowledge but could not read messages sent with end-to-end encrypted applications such as WhatsApp and iMessage.

"If you're one of these targets you have no idea your message traffic is being taken from your device because your device hasn't been infected," Stone said. FireEye said the hackers also stole detailed calling records on specific individuals, obtaining the phone numbers they interacted with, call durations and times.

A government representative at China's embassy in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. FireEye did not identify the maker of the equipment that was hacked or specify how the hackers penetrated the telecom provider networks.

It said APT41 began using MESSAGETAP during the summer, which is around when pro-democracy protests began in Hong Kong. The firm said since its discovery, it has found "multiple" telecoms targeted by the malware.

FireEye said it has observed APT41 targeting four telecoms this year as well as major travel services and healthcare providers in countries it did not identify. Details of the espionage operation come as the U.S. tries to persuade allied governments to shun Chinese telecom equipment providers led by Huawei as they build next-generation wireless networks known as 5G, claiming they represent a risk to national security.

The U.S. government already has banned government agencies and contractors from using equipment supplied by Huawei and ZTE, another Chinese company. It is now seeking to bar their use in telecom projects that receive federal funding.

Huawei vehemently denies that it has allowed China's communist rulers to use its equipment for espionage, and Washington has presented no proof of such. U.S. officials say a 2017 Chinese law requires organizations and citizens to help the state collect intelligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Lt Guv Murmu meets officials, asks to work for public welfare

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu held his maiden meeting with senior officials at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Thursday and advised them to work with utmost commitment for public welfare. It was his first visit to the Civil ...

Armed men loot Rs 3 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 1 cr from shop

Around six armed robbers, with their faces masked, allegedly looted jewelry worth over Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 lakh cash from a jewelry shop here on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in the Line Bazar area at about 8.30 pm, they sa...

J'khand: Sentence review council decides to release 141 prisoners

The sentence review council in Jharkhand has decided to release 141 prisoners, according to an official release issued on Thursday. The decision was taken at the councils meeting today and it was chaired by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.The p...

Infection amnesia: Measles "destroys immune system memory"

Getting measles is even more dangerous than doctors had realized because it destroys immunity that the victim has acquired to other diseases, researchers said on Thursday.The findings help to explain why children often catch other infectiou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019