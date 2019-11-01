Finland Foreign Minister to arrive in India on 4-day visit next week
With an aim to boost bilateral relations, Finland Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto is slated to pay a four-day visit to India beginning on November 4.
With an aim to boost bilateral relations, Finland Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto is slated to pay a four-day visit to India beginning on November 4. The foreign minister will be accompanied by a high-level business delegation and is expected to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on November 6, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.
The two ministers had earlier met in Helsinki in September this year. Haavisto will also meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss issues of mutual interest. He will visit Tamil Nadu for the inauguration of the KONE manufacturing unit, according to the statement.
"The present visit would provide the two sides with another opportunity to explore new areas of cooperation to further strengthen India-Finland relationship," it added. (ANI)
