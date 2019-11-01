International Development News
Development News Edition

Turkey releases 18 Syrian troops after talks with Russia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 03:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 03:24 IST
Turkey releases 18 Syrian troops after talks with Russia
Image Credit: ANI

Turkey on Thursday freed 18 Syrian regime soldiers that its forces captured in northeastern syria, the Turkish Defence Ministry said. The release followed talks with Russia about the return of the troops.

"18 Regime elements seized... on October 29 were handed over as a result of the coordination with the authorities of the Russian Federation," the ministry said on Twitter. Earlier Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that two of the 18 had been treated in a Turkish hospital.

The troops in question were captured by Turkey on Tuesday in the vicinity of the key border town of Ras al-Ain during reconnaissance activities. Turkish authorities then investigated if their claims of being regime troops were accurate.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said Turkey would never allow Syrian Kurdish fighters viewed as "terrorists" by Ankara to stay on the Syria-Turkish border wearing "regime clothes." Over the past month Turkey has struck deals with the United States and Russia to push back Syrian Kurdish fighters from areas along its border with Syria, with a view to setting up a "safe zone" where it plans to repatriate some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees Turkey is currently hosting.

Ankara considers the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia in Syria a terror group linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the Kurdish insurgent group outlawed in Turkey. Joint Turkish-Russian patrols are due to start in areas near the Syrian border on Friday, after the Kremlin said Tuesday that Syrian Kurdish fighters had withdrawn in accordance with the terms of a deal between Ankara and Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Pinterest quarterly revenue, forecast disappoint; shares plunge

Pinterest Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on lower-than-expected average revenue per user and its revised full-year sales forecast came marginally below expectations, sending its shares tumbling 19. Thursdays a...

Spain gears up for express election amid increasingly divided society

Spains main political parties kicked off a highly condensed electoral campaign on Thursday night, just 10 days before Spaniards head to the polls for a repeat election that is likely to show an increasingly fragmented society.With voting bo...

UPDATE 1-Amgen takes 20.5% stake in BeiGene to sell cancer drugs in China

Amgen Inc said on Thursday it will take a 20.5 stake in BeiGene Ltd in a deal to expand the California-based biotechnology companys presence in China, the worlds second largest pharmaceutical market. Amgen said it will pay around 2.7 billio...

EXCLUSIVE-Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp -sources

Senior government officials in multiple U.S.-allied countries were targeted earlier this year with hacking software that used Facebook Incs WhatsApp to take over users phones, according to people familiar with the messaging companys investi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019