Rajnath Singh leaves for Tashkent to attend SCO summit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday embarked for a two-day visit to Tashkent to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Rajnath Singh will represent India in the meeting of Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of SCO in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

He will meet Uzbekistan's Defence Minister, Major Gen. K. Nizamovich to discuss issues pertaining to defence cooperation. "Leaving New Delhi for Tashkent to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting and also have bilateral engagements with Uzbekistan. Look forward to meet Uzbekistan's Defence Minister, Major Gen. K. Nizamovich to discuss issues pertaining to defence cooperation," Singh tweeted.

This will be the third CHG meeting after India became a member of the SCO. The last two CHG meetings were held on November 30 to December 1, 2017, in Sochi, Russia, and on October 11 to 12, 2018 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, said MEA in a statement. India is actively engaged in various SCO cooperation mechanisms in the region to further develop multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework.

The leaders participating in the meeting are expected to focus their discussions on the multilateral economic cooperation/economic development in the SCO region. (ANI)

Also Read: No one can say there is any corruption charge against Khattar: Rajnath Singh

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)