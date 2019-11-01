International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-India asks WhatsApp to explain privacy breach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:46 IST
UPDATE 2-India asks WhatsApp to explain privacy breach
Image Credit: ANI

India, WhatsApp's biggest market with 400 million users, has asked the Facebook-owned company to explain the nature of a privacy breach on its messaging platform that has affected some users, Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. "We have asked WhatsApp to explain the kind of breach and what it is doing to safeguard the privacy of millions of Indian citizens," Prasad said in a tweet on Thursday.

The surveillance revelations come after the messaging platform sued Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group on Tuesday, accusing it of helping government spies break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users across four continents including diplomats, political dissidents, journalists, and government officials. NSO denied the allegations. In its lawsuit filed in a federal court in San Francisco, WhatsApp accused NSO of facilitating government hacking sprees in 20 countries, calling it "an unmistakable pattern of abuse."

The attack, according to WhatsApp, exploited its video calling system in order to send malware to the mobile devices of a number of users. The malware would allow NSO's clients - said to be governments and intelligence organizations - to secretly spy on a phone's owner, opening their digital lives up to scrutiny. People familiar with WhatsApp's investigation told Reuters that a significant number of Indian civil society figures were put under surveillance using the Israeli spyware.

The company has not identified anyone by name, users including Indian lawyers, academics, Dalit rights activists and journalists have come forward to say they received warnings from WhatsApp that they were the targets of espionage. WhatsApp said Indian users were among those contacted by it this week.

WhatsApp declined to comment on Prasad's tweet but referred to a previous statement from the company which said it believes people have the fundamental right to privacy and no one else should have access to their private conversations. Sidhant Sibal, a New Delhi-based journalist, told Reuters the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab - which investigates digital espionage among other research projects - called him about a month ago, informing him that his WhatsApp account was one of several under surveillance.

He received a text message from WhatsApp this week saying it cared about "your privacy and security". "In May we stopped an attack where an advanced cyber actor exploited our video calling to install malware on user devices," the company said, explaining why it was writing to Sibal and other affected users like him.

"There's a possibility this phone number was impacted, and we want to make sure you know how to keep your mobile phone secure," he said. Citizen Lab in a post on its website dated Oct. 29 said it was helping WhatsApp investigate the incident and would continue to contact affected individuals to help protect their security.

Last year the Indian government began pushing the Cupertino, California-based company to trace the origin of some messages, saying the platform was being used to spread misinformation. WhatsApp has always maintained it will not take such steps, which would require it to weaken encryption and other privacy protections.

Globally, the platform is used by some 1.5 billion people monthly and has often touted a high level of security, including end-to-end encrypted messages that cannot be deciphered by WhatsApp or other third parties.

Also Read: WhatsApp sues Israeli firm NSO over cyberespionage

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

HC upholds life term of 12 for murdering MLA 3 decades ago

The High Court of Tripura on Friday upheld the life imprisonment awarded to 12 people for killing then Congress MLA Parimal Saha 36 years ago. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjoy Karol and Justice Arindam Lodh also handed down life term...

First export preparedness index to rank states, UTs likely in January 2020

The government is likely to release the first index to rank states and union territories based on their preparedness to promote exports, an official said. The exercise would help in promoting healthy competition among states and UTs to work...

Attempts being made to rewrite history, says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

In a veiled attack on BJP-led government, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said attempts were being made to rewrite history and show that there were divisions between some of the great leaders of the country. It is un...

Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest day since Saddam

Thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite, in what was expected to become the biggest day of mass anti-government demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein.Pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019