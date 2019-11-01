International Development News
Root out terror safe havens and infrastructure: Modi, Merkel urge world community

India and Germany on Friday called upon the international community to work towards rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and their financing channels, as well as halting their cross border movements.

Root out terror safe havens and infrastructure: Modi, Merkel urge world community
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India and Germany on Friday called upon the international community to work towards rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and their financing channels, as well as halting their cross border movements. A joint statement released following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that the two leaders expressed the need for presenting a unified front in the fight against terrorism, and called for the finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention of International Terrorism (CCIT) in March 2020.

They emphasised the need for stronger international partnership in countering terrorism and preventing violent extremism, including through increased sharing of information and intelligence and in full compliance with the rule of law and international law, including human rights law and international humanitarian law. The two leaders underlined the need for all countries to ensure that their territory is not used to carry out terrorist attacks on other countries in any manner. They stressed the importance of the combined effort of all countries to fight global terrorism and to send out a consistent message that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is not acceptable to the international community.

Both leaders agreed that India and Germany must continue their cooperation within the framework of the Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, including on information and intelligence sharing on terror networks and work together to share experiences on dealing with the growing phenomenon of radicalisation. They asked officials on both sides to schedule the next meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism at the earliest. India thanked Germany for its support towards New Delhi's accession to the Missile Technology Control Regime, Australia Group and the Wassenaar Arrangement. Germany reiterated its steadfast support for India's early accession to the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and in this context recalled the importance of India's constructive engagement in the areas of nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament and arms control.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the deliberations held at the 5th Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership and resolved to continue to synergise their approaches towards issues of regional and global importance. Merkel thanked Modi for his warm hospitality and for hosting the IGC. (ANI)

Also Read: German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit India on Nov 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

