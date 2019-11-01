International Development News
Development News Edition

Spain to host COP25 climate summit in December

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 22:13 IST
Spain to host COP25 climate summit in December

Madrid, Nov 1 (AFP) Spain will host the COP25 climate summit in December, the UN said on Friday, after Chile abandoned plans to hold it due to deadly anti-government protests. "We are pleased to announce the COP Bureau has agreed that COP25 will take place from 2-13 December in Madrid," United Nations climate chief Patricia Espinosa said on Twitter.

After more than 10 days of street protests, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said Thursday his country was not in a position to host either the December 2-13 climate convention as well as the November 16-17 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. "This has been a very difficult decision, a decision that has been deeply painful because we know exactly how important APEC and COP are for Chile and the world," said Pinera.

"When a father has problems, he must always prioritise his family over other options. The same goes for a president, he must always put his own compatriots first, ahead of any other considerations," he added. He said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had "made a generous offer to host the COP 25 summit in Madrid" on the originally scheduled dates which the Spanish government promptly confirmed.

"It will be our pleasure to host COP25 in Madrid. A privilege to back and facilitate global action on climate," Spain's minister for ecological transition, Teresa Ribero, tweeted on Friday. APEC said it supported Chile's decision but gave no indication there would be a replacement summit this year, saying only that Malaysia would host the 2020 event.

Chile is grappling with its worst social crisis in decades, one that shows little sign of abating despite Pinera announcing a raft of measures aimed at placating protesters. Demonstrators have demanded that the 69-year-old right-wing leader - whose personal fortune is estimated by Forbes at USD 2.8 billion - step down.

They have been angered by low salaries and pensions, poor public health care and education, and a yawning gap between rich and poor. Pinera announced last week an increase in the minimum wage and pensions as well as measures to alleviate sky-high health care costs and a streamlining of public offices.

Protests began on October 18 and during the first few days there was widespread destruction, arson and looting. Demonstrations have been largely calm over the last week but there were violent clashes between demonstrators and security services on Monday, when shops were looted and a building set on fire.

Huge numbers took to the streets on Wednesday, with the country semi-paralysed as numerous shops and businesses remained closed. Twenty people have been confirmed killed in the unrest. Chilean prosecutors said Wednesday they were investigating a total of 23 deaths thought to be linked to the crisis.

Sixteen of the victims were killed "during the alleged commission of so-called 'common' crimes," five "by actions of agents of the state" and two "under state custody," prosecutors said on Twitter. A mission led by the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights Michelle Bachelet -- Chile's former president -- is expected to open a probe later this week into allegations of police brutality.

Amnesty International has expressed concern about claims of "sexual torture," reports of eye injuries and situations in which police or military action allegedly directly led to a death. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India, Germany will strengthen cooperation to combat terrorism and extremism: Modi

India and Germany will strengthen their bilateral and multilateral cooperation to combat terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after holding extensive talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on enhancing ties in strategi...

Two held for killing man, robbing jeweller: Police

Two men, who allegedly killed a person and robbed another at gunpoint in northeast Delhi, were arrested from the Durgapuri area in the city, police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Salman Khan 22 and Kamruddin 31, both residen...

Tension in Karimnagar over RTC driver's funeral; BJP MP

The body of a TSRTC driver, who died of heart attack, was laid to rest here on Friday amid tension after police disallowed a plea by striking transport employees to take the funeral rally to the bus depot where he worked. Local BJP MP Band...

Angela Merkel meets five women including Atishi, Karuna Nundy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday met five women including senior AAP leader Atishi and Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy here, sources said. She also met YourStory founder Shradha Sharma, Brookings India director of research Shami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019