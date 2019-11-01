U.S., China reach consensus on principles after trade talks -Xinhua
The United States and China have reached consensus after talks between their main trade negotiators on Friday, Beijing's state-media Xinhua News Agency reported.
"The two sides conducted serious and constructive discussions on properly addressing their core concerns and reached consensus on principles. The two sides discussed the next consultation arrangements," Xinhua said on its website.
The White House had no immediate comment on the report.
Also Read: China says two U.S. citizens arrested in September have been released on bail
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- United States
- White House
- trade negotiators
- Beijing
- Xinhua News Agency
ALSO READ
Hong Kong stocks hit one-month high on stimulus hopes; China roughly flat
UPDATE 2-China to scrap business curbs on foreign banks, brokerages
Two Americans detained in east China
Christian Dior criticised over China map, apologises, upholds "one China"
Malaysia needs to be ready for the worst in South China Sea - foreign minister