U.S., China reach consensus on principles after trade talks -Xinhua

The United States and China have reached consensus after talks between their main trade negotiators on Friday, Beijing's state-media Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The two sides conducted serious and constructive discussions on properly addressing their core concerns and reached consensus on principles. The two sides discussed the next consultation arrangements," Xinhua said on its website.

The White House had no immediate comment on the report.

