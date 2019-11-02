International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Egypt's Sinai Province swears allegiance to new Islamic State leader

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 21:25 IST
UPDATE 1-Egypt's Sinai Province swears allegiance to new Islamic State leader
Image Credit: Flickr

Egypt's Islamic State affiliate, Sinai Province, has sworn allegiance to the new leader named by the group following the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the affiliate said on Telegram on Saturday.

Sinai Province, which has waged an insurgency against the Egyptian state, posted pictures of around two dozen fighters standing among trees, with a caption saying they were pledging allegiance to Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi. Quraishi was named on Thursday in an audio message that also confirmed Baghdadi's death and vowed revenge against the United States. U.S. special forces killed Baghdadi in a raid in northwest Syria.

Islamic State has resorted to guerrilla attacks since losing its last significant piece of territory in Syria in March and has posted dozens of claims of responsibility for attacks in several countries since Baghdadi's death. Conflict in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula escalated after President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood was toppled by the military in 2013.

Egyptian ground and air forces launched a major offensive focussed on North Sinai early last year. Military operations and militant attacks continue in the area.

Also Read: Egypt's Sinai Province swears allegiance to new Islamic State leader

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bournemouth ends goal drought with 1-0 win over Man United

Bournemouth England, Nov 2 AP Bournemouth beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to increase the pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Bournemouth provisionally climbed to sixth in the table with the win, wh...

'Lathicharge' on lawyers result of govt 'criminal apathy' towards them: Cong

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP government over the clashes at the Tis Hazari Court complex, saying unprovoked firing and brutal lathicharge on lawyers was a result of the dispensations criminal apathy not only towards the law b...

UPDATE 1-Iraqi security forces kill one, wound 91 protesters

Security forces killed a protester and wounded 91 others in Baghdad on Saturday, security and medical sources said, as thousands of Iraqis continued to gather in mass anti-government protests.Tens of thousands have been gathering in the cap...

'Snooping' on activists, scribes illegal, shameful: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday dubbed the snooping on activists, journalists and political persons as illegal and alleged that the Israeli software used for it was acquired by the Modi government. Gandhis remarks, her first on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019