International Development News
Development News Edition

Teams make progress against latest major California blaze

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 09:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 09:46 IST
Teams make progress against latest major California blaze
(Representative Image)

Firefighters in California made progress Saturday containing a sizable new blaze in the southern part of the state as they continued to battle a much larger fire in the north. The so-called Maria Fire broke out Thursday in bone-dry conditions in Ventura County, 105 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles, sending thousands of people fleeing and endangering more than 2,500 structures.

It had spread to 9,412 acres (3,808 hectares) by Saturday evening, California fire officials said but was 30 percent contained. That progress came despite the forced grounding overnight of firefighting helicopters after at least two hobby drones were seen operating in the area, posing a risk of collision, officials said.

The Ventura County Fire Department warned on Twitter that "even a tiny drone can cause a serious or fatal accident if it collides with firefighting aircraft." In Sonoma County north of San Francisco, the Kincade Fire -- the largest in the state this season -- was continuing to burn over 77,758 acres on Saturday evening and was 74 percent contained, state officials said.

The fires prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare an emergency across the state, parts of which have not had rainfall for months. An extreme red-flag warning issued for the Los Angeles area this week was lifted Thursday but the National Weather Service warned that so-called Santa Ana winds could still wreak havoc through Saturday evening.

The state's largest utility company, Pacific Gas & Electric, has been shutting off power to millions of customers in northern and central California, reducing fire risks but provoking public outrage. Last year's Camp Fire destroyed the northern California town of Paradise and killed 86 people. Similar blazes in the area the previous year killed 44 people.

Remarkably, the past two weeks have brought no fatalities even as hurricane-force winds have fanned fierce blazes, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Authorities credited repeated warnings on radio and TV, PG&E's precautionary power shut-offs, the pre-positioning of firefighters in high-risk forests, and more sophisticated weather-prediction capabilities than in past years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Spaying dogs with breast cancer may shorten survival time: Study

Early spaying in dogs reduces the production of the hormone estrogen and lowers their risk of developing mammary tumors, but according to a study estrogens effect on cancer risk in canines isnt straightforward. The study, published in the j...

India's coal imports rise 9 pc to 127 MT in Apr-Sept

Indias coal imports increased by 9.3 percent to 126.91 million tonnes MT in the first six months of the ongoing fiscal, industry data showed. The country had imported 116.04 MT of coal in the April-September period of FY 2018-19, according ...

Former top U.S. diplomat urges unity, sidesteps impeachment debate in speech

Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday that Republicans and Democrats need to work together for the good of the United States, while avoiding a direct reference to the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry of President D...

Pettersson, Canucks stay hot with rout of Sharks

Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Jake Virtanen had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks finally solved San Jose backup goaltender Aaron Dell, defeating the host Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Brandon Sutter and Adam Gaudette also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019