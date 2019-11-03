International Development News
Development News Edition

Report: 29 injured as bus from Paris to London flips over

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 22:29 IST
Report: 29 injured as bus from Paris to London flips over
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A French newspaper has reported that a bus headed from Paris to London has flipped onto its side in the northern Somme region of France, leaving 29 people injured, four seriously. The Courrier Picard newspaper said the FlixBus that crashed on Sunday on a wet highway was carrying passengers from the U.S., Spain, Australia, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Britain and France. The bus was carrying 32 passengers.

The injured were taken to Amiens Hospital and several other regional facilities. The local gendarmerie on the scene tweeted a photo of the bus on its side, its front window smashed. The Somme prefecture said the bus left the road near an exit but provided no further details.

The low-cost FlixBus is headquartered in Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Balotelli threatens to walk off over racist abuse in Verona

Brescia striker Mario Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch after receiving alleged racist abuse from Hellas Verona fans during the teams Serie A meeting on Sunday. The Italy international was left enraged by the chants coming from a s...

We diluted Art 370 twelve times without controversy: Cong

The Congress on Sunday claimed it diluted and abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir as many as twelve times without creating any controversy. Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesman Pawan Khed...

Tennis-Delighted Barty turns sights on Fed Cup final

With her status as world number one sealed for 2019, Ash Barty is now determined to help Australia break their Fed Cup drought next week.The French Open champion completed a stellar season by adding the WTA Finals title to her haul for the ...

Reports: No surgery for Panthers' Newton, but season in doubt

Whether Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will play again this season remains up in the air after a visit with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. Anderson did not recommend surgery for Newton, who has been out since Sept. 12 becaus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019