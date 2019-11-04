EU, China to sign an agreement on geographic indications -France's Macron
The European Union and China will sign in Beijing an agreement about protected geographic indications, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday in Shanghai. Macron was speaking at a meeting with French and German companies in Shanghai.
Geographic indications are locally made products protected by EU's law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
