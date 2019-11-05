US formally notifies UN of withdrawal from Paris climate accord
The United States formally notifies the United Nations that it was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, making the world's largest economy the sole outlier from the agreement.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, announcing the withdrawal that will be effective in one year, reiterated President Donald Trump's remarks last year that the agreement imposed an "unfair economic burden" on the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
